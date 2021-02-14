STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three brothers drown to death in Kerala's Palakkad district

Jinshad (12), Rinshad (7) and Rihash (3), children of Jaseer an auto driver, entered the pond to clean themselves when the incident took place just 100 metres from their house. 

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three brothers who went to a nearby pond to clean themselves met with a watery grave at Kuthirapara, Kunissery in Palakkad on Sunday. 

Jinshad (12), Rinshad (7) and Rihash (3), children of Jaseer an auto driver, were playing on nearby ground. They entered the pond to clean themselves when the incident took place just 100 metres from their house. 

A boy, in their neighbourhood, first took note of the drowning and informed the locals. They immediately swung into action and took the three boys to a nearby hospital before the police or the rescue personnel could reach the spot. However, the three brothers were declared dead on arrival. Their bodies are kept at a private hospital in Alathur.

