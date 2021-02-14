STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF camp elated over Mani C Kappan’s entry

 Though  not unexpected, UDF camp was elated after Mani C Kappan announced his decision to part ways with the LDF.

MLA Mani C Kappan

MLA Mani C Kappan (Photo | ENS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though  not unexpected, UDF camp was elated after Mani C Kappan announced his decision to part ways with the LDF. They feel the switch, with just two months to go for the assembly election, will definitely affect LDF’s morale in Pala. 

The UDF camp has been keenly following the developments in the NCP ever since it became clear that the party was heading for a split in the state. UDF convener M M Hassan had always maintained that Kappan would be welcomed to the UDF if he severs his ties with LDF. This is what has happened now.

Though they expected NCP state president T P Peethambaran to join Kappan, that did not happen. But the opposition camp is still hopeful of bringing a major section of the NCP to its fold.UDF leaders believe the way Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijyan snubbed NCP national leader Praful Patel led the latter to support Kappan’s move.

However, a senior Congress leader said Patel might toe the official line if the party supremo Sharad Pawar decides otherwise. “Pawar is the last word in the NCP and there is no way that Patel would go against it,” he said.UDF has planned a show of strength on Sunday in Pala where Kappan is expected to join other leaders at the reception to the Ramesh Chennithala-led Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. 

“We will highlight the way Pinarayi and his team have been treating Kappan and how Jose K Mani had ditched the UDF even though his Rajya Sabha tenure runs till July 1, 2024. It was UDF that allowed Jose to step down from his Lok Sabha seat before the end of his term and secure a Rajya Sabha seat,” Paravoor MLA VD Satheesan told TNIE.

