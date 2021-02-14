UP police take CFI leader Rauf to Mathura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after receiving bail in the money laundering case, Campus Front of India (CFI) national secretary Rauf Sherif was taken to Mathura by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday.He is being taken to Mathura in the case registered against journalist Siddique Kappan and three others for their alleged attempts to disrupt communal and social harmony after Hathras gangrape incident last year.

UP police team visited Ernakulam district jail in Kakkanad on Saturday morning. “A sessions court at Mathura had issued a warrant to produce Rauf before it. The UP police team came with the warrant. He was taken on a train to UP from Kochi on Saturday. They will produce him before the court next week,” a jail official said.

Despite securing the bail, Rauf was not released from jail. UP police alleged Rauf bore the travel expenses of Kappan and three others to reach Hathras after the gang rape incident. It is claimed that Rauf transferred fund to the account of Atikur Rahman, CFI national treasurer who was arrested along with Kappan.ED, which is probing money laundering in the Narath PFI armed training case, arrested Rauf at the Thiruvananthapuram airport last December.