STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UP police take CFI leader Rauf to Mathura

A day after receiving bail in the money laundering case, Campus Front of India (CFI) national secretary Rauf Sherif was taken to Mathura by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Campus Front of India leader Rauf Shareef (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after receiving bail in the money laundering case, Campus Front of India (CFI) national secretary Rauf Sherif was taken to Mathura by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday.He is being taken to Mathura in the case registered against journalist Siddique Kappan and three others for their alleged attempts to disrupt communal and social harmony after Hathras gangrape incident last year. 

UP police team visited Ernakulam district jail in Kakkanad on Saturday morning. “A sessions court at Mathura had issued a warrant to produce Rauf before it. The UP police team came  with the warrant. He was taken on a train to UP from Kochi on Saturday. They will produce him before the court next week,” a jail official said.

Despite securing the bail, Rauf was not released from jail. UP police alleged Rauf bore the travel expenses of Kappan and three others to reach Hathras after the gang rape incident. It is claimed that Rauf transferred fund to the account of Atikur Rahman, CFI national treasurer who was arrested along with Kappan.ED, which is probing money laundering in the Narath PFI armed training case, arrested Rauf at the Thiruvananthapuram airport last December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathura CFI Rauf Sherif UP police
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp