Balan: No plan to enact law to override SC verdict on Malankara Church row

The government is not planning to enact any legislation to solve the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of Malankara Church, said Law Minister A K Balan.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala law minister AK Balan

Kerala minister AK Balan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government is not planning to enact any legislation to solve the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of Malankara Church, said Law Minister AK Balan.“The government does not think it is possible to bring a legislation to override the Supreme Court verdict. Instead, we will proceed by taking both sides into confidence,” he said.

“The CPM has always stood by minorities, who know the Pinarayi government would protect them in the face of crises. This won’t change,” he added. Coming down heavily on the Congress, Balan alleged the Opposition party was neither talking about politics nor development, but was instead calling tenders to find people who are ready to immolate themselves for their cause. Regarding the controversy on the concept of dialectical materialism, the minister said it was an idea that would survive through the ages. 
“Even if there was no communist party here, dialectical materialism will exist. CPM has a clear stand on the issue. The media is unnecessarily raking up a row,” he said.

