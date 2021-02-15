STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress MPs, MLA keep off PM Modi function

Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden and T J Vinodh say proper invite given, allege violation of Parl norms.

Published: 15th February 2021 03:32 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Benny BehAnan and Hibi Eden, Congress MPs from Chalakudy and Ernakulam, respectively, and T J Vinodh, Congress MLA from Ernakulam, stayed away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official function here, saying they did not receive a proper invite to the event, which was a violation of parliamentary convention and protocol.

“I’ve not been invited at all. I got a call last evening from someone from BPCL asking if I would be interested to come for the ‘line-up’ when the Prime Minister arrives at the airport,” said Behanan, in whose parliamentary constituency the BPCL Kochi refineries at Ambalamugala falls. “This is improper and against all parliamentary conventions. The BPCL plant came up in Kochi when the late Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. The BJP government is now treating it as their personal property,” he said.

Hibi Eden said he has moved a notice for  privilege motion for not being allowed the right protocol in the seating arrangements. The Congress leaders, addressing a news conference here, said V Muraleedharan, the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, was allowed on the dais while the local MPs and MLAs were ignored in the invite or in the seating protocol.

While BPCL comes under Behanan’s constituency, the other projects unveiled on Sunday by the Prime Minister viz., the Ro-Ro vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island, the reconstruction of South Coal Berth in Cochin Port and Cochin Shipyard’s knowledge centre come under Ernakulam MP Hibi and Ernakulam MLA Vinodh’s constituencies, respectively.

