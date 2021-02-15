STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Curtain falls on IFFK 1st leg

Conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, 80 films were screened in the capital city including those competing for the Oscars.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram as the first phase of IFFK concluded on Sunday | B P Deepu

Delegates at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram as the first phase of IFFK concluded on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The curtain came down on the first leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kochi will host the second leg of the festival from Wednesday. Conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, 80 films were screened in the capital city including those competing for the Oscars.

The film screenings in Kochi will be till February 21. The Malayalam films screened at the film festival won the hearts of the audience with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Churuli’ and Jayaraj’s ‘Haasyam’ receiving great responses in all screenings. The festival also gained attention for the presence of films by 10 newcomers. 

As many as 33 films which were released during the pandemic were screened at the festival and 22 films were shown in the ‘World Cinema’ Man Who Sold His Skin’, ‘Wife of a Spy’, ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’, and ‘The Waste Land’, won the hearts of the audience.

Malayalam films ‘1956, Central Travancore’, ‘Biriyaani’, and ‘Vasanthi’ selected in the ‘Kaleidoscope’ category won good appreciation from the crowd. Online open forums and ‘Meet the Director’ discussions involving the filmmakers were the other highlights of the first leg. 

Cultural Minister A K Balan thanked all delegates who made it a great success. “This IFFK is a perfect example of the cultural mind of Kerala which did not tire even during the crisis. The first leg held in Thiruvananthapuram underlines that art is a means of survival in any crisis,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp