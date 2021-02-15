Curtain falls on IFFK 1st leg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The curtain came down on the first leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kochi will host the second leg of the festival from Wednesday. Conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, 80 films were screened in the capital city including those competing for the Oscars.

The film screenings in Kochi will be till February 21. The Malayalam films screened at the film festival won the hearts of the audience with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Churuli’ and Jayaraj’s ‘Haasyam’ receiving great responses in all screenings. The festival also gained attention for the presence of films by 10 newcomers.

As many as 33 films which were released during the pandemic were screened at the festival and 22 films were shown in the ‘World Cinema’ Man Who Sold His Skin’, ‘Wife of a Spy’, ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’, and ‘The Waste Land’, won the hearts of the audience.

Malayalam films ‘1956, Central Travancore’, ‘Biriyaani’, and ‘Vasanthi’ selected in the ‘Kaleidoscope’ category won good appreciation from the crowd. Online open forums and ‘Meet the Director’ discussions involving the filmmakers were the other highlights of the first leg.

Cultural Minister A K Balan thanked all delegates who made it a great success. “This IFFK is a perfect example of the cultural mind of Kerala which did not tire even during the crisis. The first leg held in Thiruvananthapuram underlines that art is a means of survival in any crisis,” he said.