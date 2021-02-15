‘He should contest on Congress ticket’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday reiterated that Mani C Kappan should contest under Congress’ hand symbol in the assembly elections, indicating that he is against the MLA forming a new party and joining UDF.

Mullappally was in the capital when a majority of the Congress and UDF leaders were in Pala welcoming Kappan.He told reporters that he had already urged Kappan to join the Congress and contest from Pala. KPCC has good reason to insist as it would mean Congress getting an extra seat if Kappan wins. Kappan intends to form a new party and join UDF. Mullappally’s stand is expected to create friction within the Congress when other leaders like Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have welcomed Kappan to the UDF fold. A section within the Congress feels that Kappan should join either the P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress or another UDF ally.