Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships for P Valsala, NVP Unithiri 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: S Hareesh's novel 'Meesha', which mixes magic, myth and metaphor into a tale set in Kuttanad, has won Kerala Sahitya Akademi's award for the best novel for the year 2019.

Writers P Valsala and NVP Unithiri were selected for the fellowships by the Akademi. The fellowship comprises a cheque of Rs 50,000, a gold plaque, and a citation.

P Raman's 'Rathri Pandhradarakku Oru Tharattu' won the award for the best poem while Vinoy Thomas's 'Ramachi' received Akademy's award for the best short story for the year 2019. Sajitha Madathil's 'Arangile Matsyagandhikal' and Jisha Abhinaya's 'Eli Eli Lama Sabhakthani' shared the award for the best play.

The awards comprise a cheque for Rs 20,000, a citation, and a plaque.

The Akademi also selected six writers for their overall contribution to Malayalam literature. They are Dalit Bandhu N K Jose, U Kalanadhan, C P Abubacker, Rose Mary, Palakeez Narayanan, and P Appukuttan. The award is given to writers above the age of 60.

The other awards are as follows: