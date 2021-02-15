Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh, 63,484 active cases

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, becoming the second state after Maharashtra to pass the figure. On Sunday, the state reported 4,612 Covid-19 new cases and 15 deaths because of the infection.

Since the first case was diagnosed on January 30, the state has now recorded a total of 1,004,135 cases. With a population of over 3.5 million people, the scale of infection in the state is comparable to that of many worst-hit countries. The state has 63,484 people under treatment for the infection as of Sunday.

The dubious record comes with its own peril as more states have imposed stricter restrictions on entry of people from Kerala. While Maharashtra made a Covid negative certificate mandatory, Karnataka also now demands such a certificate for Kerala students studying in colleges in the neighbouring state. A large number of students studying abroad and people travelling overseas also have to carry the negative certificate.

According to health experts, Covid-19 infection has been an unprecedented public health challenge and the situation continues to be serious even after dealing with it for more than a year. “The worst part is that the cases are still growing while the vaccination is far away for most of the people,” said state secretary of Indian Medical Association Dr Gopikumar P. The IMA has been critical of the pandemic management and demanded the government to switch to RT-PCR testing, stricter measures to break the chain of infection and speedier delivery of vaccination.

The last time the state was on high alert of a similar scale was in 2009 when H1N1 influenza (swine flu) created a scare. The state then managed to contain the H1N1 spread to a five-digit number. While the maximum deaths reported a day during the peak of H1N1 was 14, the official highest daily Covid death toll was 35 on December 9, 2020. This is when the criteria for declaring a Covid death remain a controversy,

“Any disease that causes around 20 deaths a day is a serious health challenge. It is just that the people have stopped bothering about numbers,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist who has been critical of the Covid testing strategies of the state. The total death toll due to Covid is just under the 4,000 mark.

According to him, the state is facing a strange situation as there is no answer to why the daily cases are not dropping when every other state has managed to do so.

Even as the state faces the worst public health challenge, some health experts commend the way its healthcare system has handled it. “There is no doubt the challenge has been unprecedented. But a robust health mechanism has risen to it. It had slowed down the pandemic at the beginning and brought it to a level manageable to the health system here. So, the level of success in dealing with the challenge has also been unprecedented. The lessons learnt from this could be useful while dealing with such future challenges,” said Dr Amar Fettle, nodal officer for communicable diseases.