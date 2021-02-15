KFC launches bill discounting scheme for contractors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation has introduced a collateral-free bill discounting scheme for government contractors. It has set aside Rs 700 crore for government contractors. All the bills submitted by contractors to the government -- both part and final bills, will be discounted without any collateral.

“Major government contracts in Kerala are won by outsiders. Lack of capital is one of the main reasons why contractors in Kerala are unable to outbid such corporate bidders,” said Tomin J Thachankari, CMD of the corporation. “As a measure to address this issue, the corporation is coming up with special loan schemes for contractors,” he added.

At present, KFC issues guarantees up to Rs 50 crore to contractors. The requirement to keep 50 per cent of guarantee amount as treasury deposit is not necessary if the full additional performance guarantee is taken from KFC. KFC charges only 0.50 per cent per quarter as guarantee commission while banks charge a fee of up to 1 per cent per quarter.

The collateral requirement for ‘work execution’ loans to contractors has been reduced by half. The KFC has already disbursed loans of over Rs 2,000 crore to over 500 contractors during the present year.