STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KFC launches bill discounting scheme for contractors

The KFC has already disbursed loans of over Rs 2,000 crore to over 500 contractors during the present year.

Published: 15th February 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation has introduced a collateral-free bill discounting scheme for government contractors. It has set aside Rs 700 crore for government contractors. All the bills submitted by contractors to the government -- both part and final bills, will be discounted without any collateral.

“Major government contracts in Kerala are won by outsiders. Lack of capital is one of the main reasons why contractors in Kerala are unable to outbid such corporate bidders,” said Tomin J Thachankari, CMD of the corporation. “As a measure to address this issue, the corporation is coming up with special loan schemes for contractors,” he added.

At present, KFC issues guarantees up to Rs 50 crore to contractors. The requirement to keep 50 per cent of guarantee amount as treasury deposit is not necessary if the full additional performance guarantee is taken from KFC. KFC charges only 0.50 per cent per quarter as guarantee commission while banks charge a fee of up to 1 per cent per quarter.

The collateral requirement for ‘work execution’ loans to contractors has been reduced by half. The KFC has already disbursed loans of over Rs 2,000 crore to over 500 contractors during the present year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp