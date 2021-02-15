STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Last grade rank-holders to go on fast from February 22

The agitators have been demanding cancellation of temporary appointments in various departments and replace them with those who have made it to the rank list. 

Published: 15th February 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Civil police officer rank-holders protest in front of the Secretariat demanding immediate appointments and extension of their rank list’s validity | B P Deepu

Civil police officer rank-holders protest in front of the Secretariat demanding immediate appointments and extension of their rank list’s validity | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Last Grade Servant Rank Holders Association, which has been staging agitation in front of the Secretariat, has decided to mount further pressure on the state government, as its members plan to start an indefinite fast from February 22 if their demands are not met. As a precursor to the next stage of their struggle, their family members will also line up to stage a protest before the Secretariat on Monday. 

The agitators have been demanding cancellation of temporary appointments in various departments and replace them with those who have made it to the rank list. They also want the government to extend the validity of the rank list for another six months. The government has so far turned a blind eye towards the demands and the only time it agreed to listen to the agitators was when the DYFI prompted the Chief Minister’s Office and the agitators for a late-night discussion, which did not yield any positive outcome. 

The decision to intensify the stir was taken after the association office-bearers felt that the government was not ready to climb down from its previous stand. “The government’s response so far has been disheartening and we have no other option than raising our voice so that we are heard,” said association president Vineesh Chandran R.

“During the meeting with the government officials, we requested them to restructure the working time of night watchmen to eight hours so that vacancies will be created and that could be filled from the rank list. Also, office attendants should be appointed in the Higher Secondary Department. But they did not accept our demands,” Vineesh added. 

On Sunday, the agitators held a ‘shayana pradakshinam’ to express their growing frustration towards what they said was official apathy.Meanwhile, the civil police officers rank-holders have also announced that they would carry on with their protest. They also have similar demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Last Grade Servant Rank Holders Association
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp