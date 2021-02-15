Last grade rank-holders to go on fast from February 22

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Last Grade Servant Rank Holders Association, which has been staging agitation in front of the Secretariat, has decided to mount further pressure on the state government, as its members plan to start an indefinite fast from February 22 if their demands are not met. As a precursor to the next stage of their struggle, their family members will also line up to stage a protest before the Secretariat on Monday.

The agitators have been demanding cancellation of temporary appointments in various departments and replace them with those who have made it to the rank list. They also want the government to extend the validity of the rank list for another six months. The government has so far turned a blind eye towards the demands and the only time it agreed to listen to the agitators was when the DYFI prompted the Chief Minister’s Office and the agitators for a late-night discussion, which did not yield any positive outcome.

The decision to intensify the stir was taken after the association office-bearers felt that the government was not ready to climb down from its previous stand. “The government’s response so far has been disheartening and we have no other option than raising our voice so that we are heard,” said association president Vineesh Chandran R.

“During the meeting with the government officials, we requested them to restructure the working time of night watchmen to eight hours so that vacancies will be created and that could be filled from the rank list. Also, office attendants should be appointed in the Higher Secondary Department. But they did not accept our demands,” Vineesh added.

On Sunday, the agitators held a ‘shayana pradakshinam’ to express their growing frustration towards what they said was official apathy.Meanwhile, the civil police officers rank-holders have also announced that they would carry on with their protest. They also have similar demands.