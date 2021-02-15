Rank holders seeking govt jobs drag themselves on knees at stir in front of Kerala Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With each passing day, the agitation of the Last Grade Servant Rank Holders Association in front of the Secretariat is getting more intense. On Monday, the agitators who have been demonstrating before the Secretariat for the last 20 days, resorted to an unprecedented act of defiance by dragging themselves on their knees from the South Gate to the protest arena urging the government to immediately turn its attention to their demands such as ending regularisation of temporary employees and extension of their rank list for another six months.

Emotions reached a crescendo as a band of men among the agitators dragged themselves on their knees along the heat-radiating road under the scorching sun. It was a painful scenario to watch as those who resorted to the unique way of airing their angst writhed in agony after moving a few steps, while a few others just collapsed mid-way and had to be given water.

The kneeling stir was reminiscent of the protests across the world drawing attention to the bias faced by the black community in the United States, which posed tense moments for the Trump administration. Here, following a unique protest mode, the agitators aired their woes and reminded the public that their lives too matter.

The protest that began with a minor sit-in outside the state administration headquarters almost three weeks ago is now growing in proportion with various political outfits rushing to offer their solidarity. The disquiet of the LGS Rankholders Association agitators seems to be infectious as following their footprints the youths aspiring for Civil Police Officer posts have also put up their tent outside the Secretariat raising similar demands.

But Monday's protest could possibly prompt the government to return to the discussion table rather than dismissing the agitation labelling it as an opposition ploy. The agitators displayed an unebbing passion and the protest was laced with optimism as well as a resolve to fight till the last.

"We thought the government would be considerate towards our demands. But they have simply ignored us and branded it as politically motivated. We are also inviting the DYFI to the protest. They can also join us as we don't want to make it a political issue. What more can we say in this matter," said Laya Rajesh, a prominent face among the agitators.

As the cabinet meeting was to be slated on Monday, the agitators thought their demands would be discussed without any prejudice. But it did not happen. As this news spread to the protest site, a pall of gloom descended on the area. But soon, the agitators pulled themselves together. The Higher Secondary Rankholders Association as well as National Games medal-winning sportspersons, who are still being deprived of their promised government jobs, Youth Congress workers and members of several outfits came to the venue and expressed their support for the agitation.

The Opposition parties have also criticized the government's non-involvement in the issue and urged them to listen to the protestors. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran asked the government not to view the protest with vengeance and suggested that the demands be considered.