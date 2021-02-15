Six-year-old girl loses newly adopted mother in hit-and-run incident in Kerala

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic turn of events, a six-year old girl lost her newly adopted mother when the two were knocked down by a speeding car near here, police said on Monday.

Sali (46) was walking across a zebra crossing carrying the child, adopted two weeks ago, when the car hit them at Manarcad-Pattithanam bypass near Ettumanoor here on Sunday night and sped away.

While the woman died while being rushed to hospital, the girl, who was thrown off in the mishap, has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

The driver did not stop the car after the incident, police said, adding an investigation has been launchedto nab him.

According to reports, Sali and her husband were childless and the couple adopted the child two weeks ago.

Sali along with the girl were returning home after visiting relatives to introduce them to the new member of her family.