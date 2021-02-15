STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six-year-old girl loses newly adopted mother in hit-and-run incident in Kerala

Sali (46) was walking across a zebra crossing carrying the child, adopted two weeks ago, when the car hit them at Manarcad-Pattithanam bypass near Ettumanoor.

Published: 15th February 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic turn of events, a six-year old girl lost her newly adopted mother when the two were knocked down by a speeding car near here, police said on Monday.

Sali (46) was walking across a zebra crossing carrying the child, adopted two weeks ago, when the car hit them at Manarcad-Pattithanam bypass near Ettumanoor here on Sunday night and sped away.

While the woman died while being rushed to hospital, the girl, who was thrown off in the mishap, has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

The driver did not stop the car after the incident, police said, adding an investigation has been launchedto nab him.

According to reports, Sali and her husband were childless and the couple adopted the child two weeks ago.

Sali along with the girl were returning home after visiting relatives to introduce them to the new member of her family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala accident
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp