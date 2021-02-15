Student doc scheme launched

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Student doctor’ project, aimed at utilising the service of school students in healthcare by providing training to them, at a function at APJ Hall here. The minister also launched the Hamlet Asha project on the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, the minister said the student doctor scheme will be implemented in all districts in the state. The project will help ensure the physical and mental health of students. Also, student doctors will make awareness among the public on the importance of personal hygiene.