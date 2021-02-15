STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF, BJP working together to disrupt state’s devpt, alleges Vijayaraghavan

Vijayaraghavan also criticised RSP leader N K Premachandran for raising the issue of backdoor appointments to government departments in Lok Sabha.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The UDF and the BJP were working together to disrupt the state’s development, said CPM state secretary in-charge and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.Contrary to the policy approaches followed by the UDF and the BJP-led Central Government, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is pursuing a policy of development that reaches all people in Kerala, he said.Vijayaraghavan is leading the LDF’s north zone election campaign — Vikasana Munetta Yatra (march of development) — from Kasaragod to Thrissur. 

During the ongoing UDF’s poll campaign, its leaders were saying that the front would end the key schemes of the LDF government. The schemes include the LIFE housing scheme which has benefited at least 10 lakh people, he said.

The LDF government created the Kerala Bank so that the money raised by the cooperative banks could be used for the development of the state, he said. “When the LDF calls for the protection of public sector enterprises, the prime minister comes to Kerala to privatise PSUs. The Congress has not uttered a word against it. It has not even honestly reacted to the fuel price hike,” said Vijayaraghavan.

According to him, the Congress is also not able to take a firm stance against the Central Government’s anti-minority policies. “In contrast, the chief minister said the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in Kerala,” he said. To be sure, the CAA allows non-Muslim refugees from a few neighbouring countries to apply for citizenship and the state government has little role in implementing the Act. When asked how will the state government oppose the implementation of CAA in Kerala, he said the government would use all the resources at its disposal to stop it. “Just wait and see,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan said Keralites would cold-shoulder Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath, who is coming to Kasaragod to launch the BJP poll campaign next Sunday. “The Uttar Pradesh government’s activities and chief minister Adityanath is diametrically opposite to what Kerala stands for. That’s why Kerala will not be excited about the visit,” he said.On NCP MLA Mani C Kappan quitting the party and joining the UDF, Vijayaraghavan said it was just one person leaving the LDF. “The NCP is still with the LDF,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan also criticised RSP leader N K Premachandran for raising the issue of backdoor appointments to government departments in Lok Sabha. He said Premachandran was trying to curry favour with the BJP by raising a state matter in Parliament. “It was an expression of intent to reach out to the BJP,” he said and added that the state government created 27,000 new posts and recruited 1.58 lakh people during the past five years. But at the same time, the Centre had frozen recruitment, he said.

