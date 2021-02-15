UDF worried about where minority wind will blow

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF’s prospects in the assembly elections will depend on the minority votes. Though the Congress leadership has been on an appeasement mission by meeting various Christian bishops, they are yet to commit on their support. However, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s change of opinion on the UDF’s stand on the Sabarimala issue has lifted the front’s morale.

Contrary to his earlier stand, Nair’s statement expressing happiness at the explanation given by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has brought a sigh of relief to the UDF. It may be recalled that UDF attributed their landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to securing 41 per cent of minority votes. Christians and Muslims form 19 per cent and 22 per cent of the state’s population, respectively.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan knows well that if he is able to split the minority votes, he can return to power. The LDF government’s decision to bring all sections of Nadar community in the OBC list by accepting the recommendations of the Commission for Backward Classes caught UDF unawares. A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the major worry for them is on how to appease the Christian communities.

“The Christian-Muslim division is a grave issue for UDF. The first round of talks Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had with the Christian bishops has not yielded the expected results. The government’s announcement of reservation for the Nadar community is expected to affect UDF’s prospects in Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kovalam, Kattakada and Vattiyoorkavu,” he said.

To UDF’s chagrin, the Thiruvananthapuram Major Archdiocese Pastoral Council on Saturday congratulated Pinarayi and the LDF government for taking a “heroic decision” by bringing Nadar community from Malankara, Lutheran and Marthoma Churches under the OBC category. Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop and Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, said their demand for the past 50 years has been fulfilled by Pinarayi.

Withdraw cases against devotees: NSS

Kottayam: The Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Sunday urged the government to take steps to immediately withdraw the cases against devotees who had participated in the namajapayatra, as it has affected the future of several people. He said these people were not criminals. “They include unemployed youth, students and those awaiting job offers,” he said. Innocent devotees, who had come for darshan at the Sannidhanam, too have been booked, he said. “So, the government, which pardoned many who had committed heinous crimes, should take steps to withdraw the cases against these innocent people,” he said. Else, it will be seen as wreaking vengeance on devotees, he said.