Woman dies, six hurt as bus rams car

KASARGOD: A woman from Kasaragod died and six of her relatives were injured when their car collided with a Karnataka SRTC bus at Uppinagadi near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased is Mariyumma, 57, of Mogral Puthur panchayat in Kasaragod. Her son Anas suffered serious injuries and is being treated in a private hospital in Mangaluru. The other injured are Anas’s wife Fayisa, 30, their children Ayesha, 6, and Jasa, 4, Fayisa’s brother Murthaza, 15, and Mariyumma’s son Jamal’s daughter Salfa Mariyam, 3.

The family was returning from Bengaluru when the accident happened, said relatives in Kasaragod. The front portion of the car was mangled and it had to be cut to extricate the passengers. Mariyumma died in a hospital in Mangaluru in the early hours of Sunday.