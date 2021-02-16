Abducted NRI businessman returns home

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After two days of anxiety and tension, the abducted NRI businessman returned safe to his house on Monday. M T K Ahammed of Mekkara Thazhe Kuni, near Thuneri, is believed to have been dropped off by a gang in a vehicle at Vadakara town around 8.30pm. His family members later took him home.

Nadapuram SHO confirmed the incident and added that Ahammed was not in a condition to be quizzed. Ahammed was kidnapped by an unidentified gang which demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom. Police have launched a probe.Ahammed, who owns a business in Qatar, had recently terminated a Koyilandy native from his firm. There was a dispute between them in connection with this. The family suspects it to be the trigger behind the abduction.