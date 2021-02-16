STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Best novel award for Hareesh’s ‘Meesha’

S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’, which mixes magic, myth and metaphor into a tale set in Kuttanad, was named the best novel for the year 2019 by Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesha’, which mixes magic, myth and metaphor into a tale set in Kuttanad, was named the best novel for the year 2019 by Kerala Sahitya Akademi.Writer P Valsala and writer-academician N V P Unithiri were selected for the Akademi fellowships, which comprise a cheque of Rs 50,000, a gold plaque and a citation.

P Raman’s ‘Rathri Pandhradarakku Oru Tharattu’ was selected for the best poem award while Vinoy Thomas’s ‘Ramachi’ received Akademy’s award for the best short story for 2019. Sajitha Madathil’s ‘Arangile Matsyagandhikal’ and Jisha Abhinaya’s ‘Eli Eli Lama Sabaktani’ shared the award for the best play.

The awards comprise a cheque for Rs 20,000, a citation and a plaque. The Akademi also selected six writers for their overall contribution to Malayalam literature. They are Dalit Bandhu N K Jose, U Kalanadhan, C P Abubacker, Rose Mary, Palakeez Narayanan and P Appukuttan. The award is given for writers above the age of 60.

other awards

Literarcy criticism
Dr K M Anil (Pantharum Vazhiyambalangalum)Science literature 
G Madhusudhanan (Nashtamaakunna Nammude Swapnabhumi) 
Dr R V G Menon (Shastra Sankethika Vidyakalude Charithram)Biography/autobiography 
M G S Narayanan (Jaalakangal: Oru Charithraneshiyude Vazhikal Kazhchakal)Travelogue  
Arun Ezhuthachan (Vishudhapapagalude India) Translation 
K Aravindakshan (Gouthama Budhante Parinirvahanam)  Children’s literature
K R Vishwanathan (Hisaga)Satire: Sathyan Anthikadu (Ishwaran Mathram Sakshi)

