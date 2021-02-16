STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid reinfection adds to worries

ICMR commissioning a detailed study to understand true burden of reinfected cases

Published: 16th February 2021 05:47 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state has been grappling with consistent addition of new Covid-19 cases, prolonged infection and post-Covid complications amid apprehensions of a mutant strain. Now, reinfection cases reported in different parts of the state have raised further alarm. According to experts, almost 15-20 reinfection cases have been reported in cities including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi so far. “Seven to eight cases of reinfection have been reported here,” a doctor with a major hospital in Kochi told TNIE. 

“In some cases, those who were negative in RT-PCR tests turn up weeks later with the same symptoms of pneumonia and fever. Tests show they are positive for Covid, and they have to undergo treatment again. In the case of asymptomatic persons, we advise them home quarantine and Covid tests after 14 days, till their results turn negative.”  The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is commissioning a detailed study to understand the true burden of reinfected cases. “It’s possible that many reinfection cases pop up in the state,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist. 

“A person recovered of Covid will generate antibodies and it is unlikely the person will be infected for the next six months. It has been over a year since the start of the Covid fight and the period of protection from the virus for those already infected is coming to an end. So we cannot rule out the possibility of reinfection. It was reported in various countries.”

‘identification of reinfection tricky’
A health department official said identification of reinfection is tricky.  “Reinfection is unusual. But it’s possible if the person has a low immunity. The identification of reinfection depends on test kits as well. It’s very likely that even after recovery, dead fragments of the virus will be present. And the result may show positive when an RT-PCR test is conducted,” the official said. 

Hospital-acquired infections
Global studies also point out that 10-12 per cent of healthcare workers at various institutions suffered from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). According to researchers, insufficient isolation of the infected and inadequate personal protection was the main cause of HAIs. A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health said that increased personal hygiene and adequate precaution are required to prevent HAIs.

