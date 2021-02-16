Govt to regularise 221 temporary employees, create 261 vacancies

By Express News Service

Even as the road in front of the Secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests by PSC rank-holders demanding jobs, a special cabinet meeting on Monday decided to regularise the services of 221 temporary staff. They are employed at Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (100), Youth Welfare Board (37), Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (14), State Council for Open and Lifelong Education - Kerala (54) and Housing Department (16). The meeting also decided to create 261 new vacancies. As many as 140 new vacancies will be created for the functioning of the Wayanad Medical College including 115 teacher posts.

In Kerala Coir Labour Welfare Board, 55 new posts would be created which include 16 UD clerks and 17 LD clerks. The cabinet decided to create six entry-level cadre in Malabar Devaswom Board. In the Advocate General Office, 60 new vacancies will be created in various sections which also include 23 assistant posts.

The 37 temporary staff who have more than 10 years of service in the State Youth Welfare Board will be regularised. These posts have not been reported to the Public Service Commission. Similarly, 14 temporary employees of CAPE and 100 contract employees of KTDC who have 10 years of service will be regularised. The state government has said only the posts which have not been reported to the PSC will be regularised.

