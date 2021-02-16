Mob attacks police team, helps CPM leader escape

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Police team which went to take a CPM leader into custody in an attempt to murder case was attacked by a mob at Nittoor in Kuttiady station limits here on Sunday night. Four police officers, including a sub-inspector, were injured in the attack, allegedly by CPM activists. However, no arrest has been made even 24 hours after the incident.The team of officers, led by SI Aneesh V K, had gone to take CPM branch secretary Ambath Ashokan in a case of murder attempt on a BJP worker by hurling a bomb at him in 2016.

According to the police, the Nadapuram Sessions Court had sent repeated summons to Asokan in the case but he did not turn up before the court resulting in the issuing of the arrest warrant. When the police reached his home around 10.45pm, Ashokan sought time to go to the washroom and allegedly informed fellow party workers. Soon, around 50 CPM men rushed to the spot and started attacking the police officers. “They used wooden sticks and thrashed us,” said a police officer.

Civil police officer Sabin from MSP camp sustained injuries to his nose and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Another CPO and home guard too were injured. The miscreants also damaged a police vehicle and the officers had to retreat leaving Asokan behind. A case has been charged against 50 people, including Asokan and his wife, under various sections including unlawful assembly, rioting armed with deadly weapons and voluntarily causing hurt.

The injured officers have been discharged from hospital.SI Aneesh told TNIE that they went in search of Asokan close to midnight to catch him red handed as he was avoiding court summons. Meanwhile, CPM Kunnummal area secretary K K Suresh said he was not fully aware of the issue.