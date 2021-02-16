Obey God’s teachings and share what one earns, faithful told

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa has called on the faithful to obey the teachings and diktats of Jesus Christ. Delivering a discourse on the second day of the 126th Maramon Convention on Monday, Mar Theethos said the faithful should live as per the will of the God without deviating from the basic principles.The episcopa pointed out that the duty bestowed on the Church should be the implementation of the canonical law among the faithful. People should think that the wealth earned is not for oneself alone but for sharing with others. “Whatever we see in the world are the creation of God and should be shared among all,” he said.

“We should be ready for crucifixion for others.” The faithful should always pray before God to make him/her an instrument and tool for others.The restrictions and limitations in the wake of Covid-19 spread should be taken in a positive manner. These restrictions opened new avenues through new technology and new opportunities, the episcopa said.

People should not surrender to the temporary setbacks and failures and should learn to overcome the crises by surrendering before God. The episcopa called upon the people not to become prey to any kind of exploitation and help others escape from such bondage.Abraham Mar Paulose delivered the benedictory address. Correspondent secretary C V Varghese spoke.