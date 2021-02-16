STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Obey God’s teachings and share what one earns, faithful told

Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa has called on the faithful to obey the teachings and diktats of Jesus Christ.

Published: 16th February 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa delivering the discourse on the second day of the 126th Maramon Convention on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa has called on the faithful to obey the teachings and diktats of Jesus Christ. Delivering a discourse on the second day of the 126th Maramon Convention on Monday, Mar Theethos said the faithful should live as per the will of the God without deviating from the basic principles.The episcopa pointed out that the duty bestowed on the Church should be the implementation of the canonical law among the faithful. People should think that the wealth earned is not for oneself alone but for sharing with others. “Whatever we see in the world are the creation of God and should be shared among all,” he said.

“We should be ready for crucifixion for others.” The faithful should always pray before God to make him/her an instrument and tool for others.The restrictions and limitations in the wake of Covid-19 spread should be taken in a positive manner. These restrictions opened new avenues through new technology and new opportunities, the episcopa said.

People should not surrender to the temporary setbacks and failures and should learn to overcome the crises by surrendering before God. The episcopa called upon the people not to become prey to any kind of exploitation and help others escape from such bondage.Abraham Mar Paulose delivered the benedictory address. Correspondent secretary C V Varghese spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp