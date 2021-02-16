STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi launches K-FON, 1k connections in first phase

Set to revolutionise digital services in the state, the first phase of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) was launched on Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Set to revolutionise digital services in the state, the first phase of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) was launched on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the project that aims to provide free internet connection to 20 lakh BPL families in the state. Pinarayi said the attempt is to provide high-speed and affordable connectivity to all households with K-FON, which will become the largest internet network in the state. “The state government is trying to ensure internet-services are available at consumers’ fingertips,” he said.

The ambitious project is expected to boost the state’s growth towards becoming a knowledge and IT hub. 
A 35,000 km optical fibre network is being set up as part of the project. High-speed internet connectivity will be available to around 30,000 government offices and educational institutions. The speed of the internet connection will range between 10 mbps to 1 gbps. 

The CM said India is among the countries with a severe digital divide. The project will cover villages in all 14 districts across the state. “K-FON is part of an initiative to ensure that there is no digital divide in Kerala. Once K-FON becomes a reality, the efficiency of various government initiatives like e-health, e-education and other electronic services can be enhanced with better bandwidth,” he said. 

K-FON is a joint network by the KSEB and the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited. A total of 34,859 km cable will be laid for the project. Of this, 7,700 km has been completed. In the first phase, 1,000 offices from Thiruvananthapuram to Palakkad districts will be linked. 

