Protests against 'backdoor' entry to govt posts continue to rock Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Protests continue to rock the Kerala capital over the allegation of 'backdoor' entry into government service. KSU and Yuva Morcha activists conducted protest marches to the PSC office and Secretariat respectively.

The KSU activists who protested before the PSC head office in Pattom were blocked by the police which precipitated tension. As the agitators tried to march into the PSC office, the police tightened the cordon and used force to remove them.

ALSO READ: Rank holders seeking govt jobs drag themselves on knees at stir in front of Kerala Secretariat

The Yuva Morcha activists clashed with the police when they were barred from barging into the Secretariat. As the organisation's leaders were addressing their workers, a section of agitators ran towards the police cordon which invited police retribution. The police used water cannons on the activists.

Meanwhile, the Civil Police Officers Rank holders, who have been holding their protest in front of the Secretariat, conducted a march carrying coffins on their shoulders.

They along with Last Grade Service Rank holders Association have been holding agitations before the Secretariat demanding an end to regularization of contract staff as well as extension of the validity of the rank lists.

The Youth Congress has also intensified its stir against the alleged 'backdoor appointments' as former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy visited the MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinathan who have been protesting against the government in front of the Secretariat.