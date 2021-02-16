STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PSC rank-holders' protest: DYFI backs govt, AIYF puts it on defensive

While DYFI flayed the protests, AIYF, its CPI counterpart, put the government on the defensive by urging it to hold talks with the protesters. 

Published: 16th February 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rank holders protest in front of the Secretariat for the last eight days demanding immediate appointment and to extend their PSC rank list. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the UDF launching a series of agitation in support of protesting PSC rank-holders, DYFI, CPM’s youth wing, on Monday accused the Opposition of trying to provoke the police deliberately and create unnecessary tension. “There is a deliberate attempt at bloodshed by the Youth Congress. Neither the government nor DYFI is hostile towards the rank-holders. However, those leading the agitation have vested political interests,” said DYFI state secretary A A Rahim. 

“A power-hungry UDF has hatched a dangerous conspiracy. It’s being done with the knowledge of former CM Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The Youth Congress strike is being organised with ulterior motives,” he alleged. 

Defending the government, Rahim said it was not the first time a state government was regularising appointments. While DYFI flayed the protests, AIYF, its CPI counterpart, put the government on the defensive by urging it to hold talks with the protesters. 

“The government should convince the rank-holders about the measures it took to protect their interests. It should take the initiative to end the agitation,” AIYF state president R Sajilal and secretary Mahesh Kakkath said in a joint statement. 

AIYF is clearly unhappy with the way the government has been dealing with the agitation. ”Statements by some ministers ridiculing the strike and portraying the agitators in bad light could have been avoided. Rather than adopting a hostile approach, the government should instead try to take them into confidence. Else, it can backfire,” said an AIYF member. AIYF also accused the Opposition UDF of trying to make political gains out of the rank-holders’ strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYFI AIYF PSC rank-holders
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp