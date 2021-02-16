PSC rank-holders' protest: DYFI backs govt, AIYF puts it on defensive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the UDF launching a series of agitation in support of protesting PSC rank-holders, DYFI, CPM’s youth wing, on Monday accused the Opposition of trying to provoke the police deliberately and create unnecessary tension. “There is a deliberate attempt at bloodshed by the Youth Congress. Neither the government nor DYFI is hostile towards the rank-holders. However, those leading the agitation have vested political interests,” said DYFI state secretary A A Rahim.

“A power-hungry UDF has hatched a dangerous conspiracy. It’s being done with the knowledge of former CM Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The Youth Congress strike is being organised with ulterior motives,” he alleged.

Defending the government, Rahim said it was not the first time a state government was regularising appointments. While DYFI flayed the protests, AIYF, its CPI counterpart, put the government on the defensive by urging it to hold talks with the protesters.

“The government should convince the rank-holders about the measures it took to protect their interests. It should take the initiative to end the agitation,” AIYF state president R Sajilal and secretary Mahesh Kakkath said in a joint statement.

AIYF is clearly unhappy with the way the government has been dealing with the agitation. ”Statements by some ministers ridiculing the strike and portraying the agitators in bad light could have been avoided. Rather than adopting a hostile approach, the government should instead try to take them into confidence. Else, it can backfire,” said an AIYF member. AIYF also accused the Opposition UDF of trying to make political gains out of the rank-holders’ strike.