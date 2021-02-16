Tribal man dies in wild elephant attack

By Express News Service

Kunjunni

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Sholayur on Monday. The deceased is Kunjunni, 68, of Kullukoor tribal settlement in Attappadi. The incident occurred around 7am in Kullukoor, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, when Kunjunni was on his way to bathe in Kodungarapallam river. According to locals, the lone tusker has been roaming in the area after dusk since months. Inquest proceedings were completed. Kunjunni was unmarried.