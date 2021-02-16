Tribal man dies in wild elephant attack

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Sholayur on Monday. The deceased is Kunjunni, 68, of Kullukoor tribal settlement in Attappadi. The incident occurred around 7am in Kullukoor, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, when Kunjunni was on his way to bathe in Kodungarapallam river. According to locals, the lone tusker has been roaming in the area after dusk since months. Inquest proceedings were completed. Kunjunni was unmarried.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mason Greenwood signs new contract with Manchester United
Nepal lodges protest with India over Amit Shah's purported statement on 'BJP expansion'
The Ashwin Perspective: Deal with accusations on pitches better, reflect how we treat our own players
SC dismisses plea for return of MPLAD funds donated to PM CARES Fund
ISL: Race for two remaining playoff spots hotting up as Goa take on Odisha
Government committed to welfare of farmers: Union minister Smriti Irani