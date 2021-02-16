‘Undetected infection can cause post-Covid complications in kids’

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relatively fewer number of Covid-19 tests conducted in children has led to late detection of post-Covid complications among them. It has been found that cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder in Children (MIS-C), a disease related to the immune system’s reaction to Covid, have been reported in all medical college hospitals (MCH) in the state.

“Children are brought to tertiary care centres in a grave condition. Since it is already late, they cannot be treated at primary health centres,” said Balachandar D, secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kerala branch. However, the survival chances for MIS-C patients are good and no deaths have been reported so far, he said.

The association has issued guidelines to paediatricians to refer the cases to the MCH without delay. Often, parents bring the child to hospital with gastrointestinal problems such as stomach ache, stomach upset, high fever etc. The other problems include cardiac problems and seizures. “Parents say the child does not have a history of Covid infection. Often an RT-PCR test on the child throws up a negative result. It takes an antibody test to find out that the child was Covid infected,” said Balachandar.

According to the health experts, children are often excluded from Covid tests even if a family member test positive. A study by the community medicine department of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found that 56 per cent of children contracted the infection from family members. Yet, the Covid impact on the children is found to be mild and survival chances are higher. “Not many know that they had Covid until they were tested for antibodies. It often manifests within 30 days of becoming infected,” said, Dr A Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital has so far successfully treated over 35 MIS-C cases.

MIS-C was first reported in MCHs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in August last year. Two months later, cases were reported in Alappuzha and Thrissur as well. MIS-C often appears like Kawasaki Disease, a rare ailment affecting children and characterised by high fever, redness of the eyes, rashes, diarrhoea etc. The major difference between MIS-C and Kawasaki disease is a more rapid worsening of symptoms, especially fever and multi-system organ problems along with the current or recent infection of SARS-CoV-2. Some cases require prolonged treatment, especially those affecting the heart, said Santhosh Kumar.