STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Undetected infection can cause post-Covid complications in kids’

The relatively fewer number of Covid-19  tests conducted in children has led to late detection of post-Covid complications among them.

Published: 16th February 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relatively fewer number of Covid-19  tests conducted in children has led to late detection of post-Covid complications among them. It has been found that cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder in Children (MIS-C), a disease related to the immune system’s reaction to Covid, have been reported in all medical college hospitals (MCH) in the state. 

“Children are brought to tertiary care centres in a grave condition. Since it is already late, they cannot be treated at primary health centres,” said Balachandar D, secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kerala branch. However, the survival chances for MIS-C patients are good and no deaths have been reported so far, he said. 

The association has issued guidelines to paediatricians to refer the cases to the MCH without delay. Often, parents bring the child to hospital with gastrointestinal problems such as stomach ache, stomach upset, high fever etc. The other problems include cardiac problems and seizures. “Parents say the child does not have a history of Covid infection. Often an RT-PCR test on the child throws up a negative result. It takes an antibody test to find out that the child was Covid infected,” said Balachandar. 

According to the health experts, children are often excluded from Covid tests even if a family member test positive. A study by the community medicine department of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found that 56 per cent of children contracted the infection from family members. Yet, the Covid impact on the children is found to be mild and survival chances are higher. “Not many know that they had Covid until they were tested for antibodies. It often manifests within 30 days of becoming infected,” said, Dr A Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital has so far successfully treated over 35 MIS-C cases. 

MIS-C was first reported in MCHs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in August last year. Two months later, cases were reported in Alappuzha and Thrissur as well. MIS-C often appears like Kawasaki Disease, a rare ailment affecting children and characterised by high fever, redness of the eyes, rashes, diarrhoea etc. The major difference between MIS-C and Kawasaki disease is a more rapid worsening of symptoms, especially fever and multi-system organ problems along with the current or recent infection of SARS-CoV-2. Some cases require prolonged treatment, especially those affecting the heart, said Santhosh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp