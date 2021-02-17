Kozhikode: Suspecting infidelity, man kills sleeping wife

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man killed his wife at Cheruvadi Pazhamparambu in Kodiyathur grama panchayat in Mukkam. Saheer Kuttyali, 30, killed wife Muhsila, 20, by cutting her throat while she was asleep early morning on Tuesday. The couple got married just six months ago. In the morning, Saheer’s parents heard a loud noise from his room. The parents came and asked him to open the door, but Saheer refused.

He opened the door and ran out when they called the relatives in the next house. Muhsila was found lying in a pool of blood when relatives entered the room. Saheer, who tried to flee from the place, was caught by his relatives.Mukkam police took Saheer into custody and he confessed to police that suspicion in marriage led to the crime.

“The couple got married on September 5, 2020. It was an arranged marriage. According to the statement of the accused, he had doubts about his wife and it started disturbing him mentally. Gradually he developed severe sleep disorder. On Monday night also, he was awake till committing the crime. He said it happened on a sudden thought. “This is just primary conclusion. We are investigating more details,” said S Nissam, SHO, Mukkam police station.

Saheer has four brothers and one sister. He was staying with his parents and wife in Pazhamparambu. The neighbours and friends said that Saheer was purposefully avoiding his friends after marriage. “He was a friendly person. He was working in Gulf and returned eight months ago due to Covid-19. Here he was doing painting works. But still, he avoided contacting us.

“We heard that he even deleted our numbers from his phone contact list. Something must have happened to him. It is difficult to believe that he killed his wife,” said Rasheed, a close friend of Saheer.