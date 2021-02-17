STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Suspecting infidelity, man kills sleeping wife

He opened the door and ran out when they called the relatives in the next house. Muhsila was found lying in a pool of blood when relatives entered the room.  

Published: 17th February 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Saheer with wife Muhsila

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man killed his wife at Cheruvadi Pazhamparambu in Kodiyathur grama panchayat in Mukkam. Saheer Kuttyali, 30, killed wife Muhsila, 20, by cutting her throat while she was asleep early morning on Tuesday. The couple got married just six months ago. In the morning, Saheer’s parents heard a loud noise from his room. The parents came and asked him to open the door, but Saheer refused. 

He opened the door and ran out when they called the relatives in the next house. Muhsila was found lying in a pool of blood when relatives entered the room. Saheer, who tried to flee from the place, was caught by his relatives.Mukkam police took Saheer into custody and he confessed to police that suspicion in marriage led to the crime.

“The couple got married on September 5, 2020. It was an arranged marriage. According to the statement of the accused, he had doubts about his wife and it started disturbing him mentally. Gradually he developed severe sleep disorder. On Monday night also, he was awake till committing the crime. He said it happened on a sudden thought. “This is just primary conclusion. We are investigating more details,” said S Nissam, SHO, Mukkam police station.

Saheer has four brothers and one sister. He was staying with his parents and wife in Pazhamparambu. The neighbours and friends said that Saheer was purposefully avoiding his friends after marriage. “He was a friendly person. He was working in Gulf and returned eight months ago due to Covid-19. Here he was doing painting works. But still, he avoided contacting us. 

“We heard that he even deleted our numbers from his phone contact list. Something must have happened to him. It is difficult to believe that he killed his wife,” said Rasheed, a close friend of Saheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infidelity murder Kozhikode
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp