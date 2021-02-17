STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Posting row: Chandy challenges Vijayaraghavan

Published: 17th February 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after PSC last-grade staff rank holders put pressure, former chief minister Oommen Chandy returned to the protest venue in front of Secretariat on Tuesday and challenged LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan to prove the bribe allegations.Oommen Chandy warned that the LDF Government will have to pay a heavy price for the apathy being meted out to scores of job aspirants.

On Tuesday, Vijayaraghavan had come out with a serious allegation that the previous UDF Government had taken bribe from job aspirants and accommodated them. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, he also cast aspersions on the protestors claiming that they are organising attacks with the connivance of Congress which was ‘turning youth into weapons of violence.’ 

He had also maintained that they are coming forward with demands that are impossible to achieve. Oommen Chandy came to the protest venue where Youth Congress state president and vice-president, Shafi Parambil, MLA, and KS Sabarinadhan, MLA, have been on an indefinite fast since Sunday.He also came up with a solution as promised to the protestors on Monday. Oommen Chandy said if the rank lists of 31 posts are extended for one-and-a- half years, 345 appointments can be made.

“The UDF will never show any revenge towards those employees who have been appointed during the tenure of LDF Government. UDF Government had not cancelled a single PSC rank list,” said Oommen Chandy.

“My request to the LDF Government is that the civil police officer rank list should be extended by one year and last-grade staff rank list to one-and-a-half years. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had come up with statistics on advice memo sent to the PSC rank holders,” he said.

