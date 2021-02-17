Two-year-old dies as metal gate falls on him in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A two-year-old was killed after a defunct sliding metal gate fell on him at Kambalakkad in Meppadi on Tuesday. The tragedy happened around 11am in front of the family members. The deceased is Mohammed Yamil, son of Kambalakkad Kulangottil Shanib and Afnitha.

According to police, children, including those in the neighbourhood, were playing near the defunct gate when it fell on Yamil. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Meppadi, Yamil could not be saved. He has a five-month-old brother.