4-year-old boy dies after eating poison-laced ice cream accidentally

KANHANGAD: Four-year-old Adwaith, who had recurrent bouts of vomiting and died in hospital last Friday, was “accidentally” poisoned by his mother, the Hosdurg police said.The boy consumed ice cream, which was laced with rat poison by his mother Varsha, 28, to end her life, said Hosdurg station house officer inspector Mani P K. The tragic turn of events came to light when the young woman and her sister Drishya, 19, fell sick after the boy died, the officer said.

Drishya and Varsha are battling for their lives. Varsha is admitted to Aster MIMS in Kozhikode and Drishya to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram. The officer said Adwaith’s autopsy report was not conclusive as the boy had vomited a lot. The viscera have been sent for forensic testing.

Cops fail to find traces of poison

“But we took the mother’s statement in Kozhikode and that is what she told us,” he said. In her statement to police, Varsha reportedly said she thought of ending her life. She mixed the poison in the ice cream and had it on Thursday (February 11).

According to her statement, she felt weak and went to sleep. When she woke up, the two boxes of ice cream on the table were missing. Her children, Adwaith and Nissan, 2, and her sister ate them. “Since none of them showed any symptoms of poisoning, Varsha kept mum,” said the inspector.Later in the night, Adwaith started vomiting and the family thought it was due to the biriyani bought from the neighbouring restaurant.

“Since Varsha did not have any symptoms, she thought it must not be the rat poison,” said the officer. “She did not know how rat poison works. It hits the liver and acts slowly taking down the weaker ones first,” he said. By the next morning, Adwaith was down with frequent vomiting and died in the hospital. The day after that, Varsha’s younger sister Drishya fell ill on Monday (February 15).

“We managed to get Varsha’s statement only on Tuesday,” Mani said.After Adwaith’s death, the police checked the house but could not find traces of poison, he said. Varsha, her two sisters, their mother, and her two children were living in the house at Ajanur Kadapuram near Kanhangad.