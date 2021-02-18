Abduction: Businessman’s statements puzzle sleuths

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police continue to grope in the dark three days after the release of T K Ahammed, a 53-year-old Non-Resident Keralite from Thuneri, who was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified team at Mudavantheri.The kidnappers had sent his Qatar-based brother, Ashraf, a voice message demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The case remains mired in confusion despite Ahammed’s release on Monday.

“The district Crime Branch (CB) has recorded the victim’s statements but there are some contradictions,” said Shaj Jose, DySP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode Rural Police. “He underwent medical check-up on Tuesday. His body only had marks of hands being tied with a rope. He said the kidnapping gang comprised around five people. He was dropped off near Ramanattukara and was given `500. Later, he returned home.”