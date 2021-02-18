As protests mount, cabinet okays 3k posts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Realising that employment generation is likely to emerge as a major issue in the coming assembly elections, the state cabinet has approved the creation of more than 3,000 new posts, a majority of them in the health sector. With this, the number of permanent posts created by the LDF government has crossed 30,000. “If temporary posts are also taken into account, the number would cross 50,000,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

As many as 2,027 of the 3,051 new posts are in the health sector. While 1,200 posts will be created under the Directorate of Health Services, 527 will be under the Directorate of Medical Education and another 300 will be under the Ayush Department. Other posts include 33 at the Malabar Cancer Centre, 17 at Punalur Taluk Hospital, and five at SAT Hospital.

Up to 151 posts have been created in aided higher secondary schools, besides 24 higher secondary school teacher posts.Viyyur and Kannur central jails will get a clinical psychologist each, and a post of counsellor will be created in jails with over 250 inmates. The proposed central jail in Thavanur will have 161 posts.

Govt creates 249 posts for sportspersons

Among the other posts created are: Centre for Continuing Education (22), Arabic aided colleges (54 teaching staff), government music colleges (14 junior lecturers, three lecturers), State Bio Control Lab, Mannuthy (9), Kufos (30 non-teaching staff), Kozhikode Corporation (20 junior health inspectors), and munsiff and magistrate courts (50).

The cabinet has also decided to invite applications to 249 government posts from sportspersons. As many as 32 literacy instructors from the ST category, who were working in the Attappadi Hills Area Development Society (AHADS) prior to its winding up, will be appointed to supernumerary posts in the forest and local self-government departments, Pinarayi said.

Other decisions

Nod for amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to facilitate cattle races such as kaalapoottu, maramadi, kannupoottu and uzhavu

Tribal taluk, the first such in the state, to be formed at Attappadi in Palakkad