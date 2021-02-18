Bank staffer escapes after swindling crores

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police are on the lookout for an ex-Navy person who allegedly swindled crores of rupees from Canara Bank branch 2 in Pathanamthitta town where he has been working as a clerk since June 2019. Pathanamthitta district police chief R Nishanthini said the police have launched a detailed probe to track down the accused, identified as Vijeesh Varghese, 36, who has been absconding after the bank authorities unearthed the fraud.

It was on February 14 that the police received a complaint from the bank authorities informing them about the fraud committed by one of their employees. Police said the accused is a resident of Avaneeswaram in Pathanapuram. As per the preliminary probe, the accused was in charge of handling fixed deposits at the bank branch and he used the system passwords to close the fixed deposit accounts of a few customers and transfer the amount to the accounts of his wife and other relatives.

“The fraud came to light when a woman noticed that her fixed deposit account with the bank has been closed. When senior officers of the bank inquired about the incident, the accused admitted to the mistake. However, the bank found details of the other accounts that have been closed. When the accused sensed trouble, he immediately left the bank and none has any information about him now,” a police officer said The bank has started an internal audit and they suspect that the accused might have swindled close to Rs 7 crore, he added.

“Though his mother and father-in-law are Pathanapuram natives, they are clueless about his activities as he doesn’t communicate with them much. However, he has fled the scene along with his wife and two children,” the officer added. The branch, originally of Syndicate Bank, became Canara Bank post their merger. Official sources said the case was likely to be handed over to CBI for further investigation. Sources said he retired from the Navy in July 2017. He had joined the Navy as a sailor in MER (matric entry recruit) in 2002.