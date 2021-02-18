STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates who miss PSC prelims to be given a chance on March 13

The applications should be sent via email to jointce.psc@kerala.gov.in before the scheduled exam dates.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to a large number of job aspirants who are unable to attempt PSC’s preliminary exams that begin on February 20, another opportunity will be given to them on March 13. TNIE had reported that a large number of candidates for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer test to be conducted by the union government on February 20 will not be able to attempt the PSC exam to be held on the same date. 

PSC had scheduled preliminary exams for several posts, with Class X as the minimum qualification, on February 20, 25, March 6 and March 13. Since the exams involve a large number of candidates and centres, rescheduling the date was impractical. Hence, the PSC decided to set apart the last day of the four-phased exams for candidates who have missed the earlier exam dates. 

Female candidates whose delivery is scheduled in the midst of the exam dates, Covid positive patients, those critically injured and candidates who are slated to appear for university exam or other recruitment exams can opt for the exam on March 13. Such candidates need to give sufficient proof in the form of documents on why they cannot appear for the exam. Based on an order from the PSC, they will be allowed to appear for the exam on March 13. The applications should be sent via email to jointce.psc@kerala.gov.in before the scheduled exam dates.

