Now, sportspersons launch agitation in front of Kerala Secretariat demanding jobs

They were first promised jobs in 2015 by the then Oommen Chandy government. After the LDF government assumed office, the same promise was repeated but was never fulfilled, they said.

Job aspirants in the PSC civil police officer rank list lead a symbolic coffin march in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As PSC rank holders stepped up their agitation, sportspersons from Kerala who won medals in the 2015 National Games also launched a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday.  

Braving the scorching sun, the sportspersons shaved their heads as a mark of protest. They were first promised jobs in 2015 by the then Oommen Chandy government. After the LDF government assumed office, the same promise was repeated but was never fulfilled, they said.

Displaying their medals on the road, the sportspersons said they were forced to take to the streets after the government repeatedly ignored their pleas and failed to honour its commitment.  

The protesters included individual medal winners as well as members of teams that won gold in various disciplines.

Meanwhile, the PSC rank holders have decided to turn their protest into a fast after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not give them any assurance on Wednesday, even as he said that regularisation of temporary workers has been put on hold. They claimed that of the 3,051 new posts created by the government, only around 30 posts were meant for the agitating last grade job aspirants.

Informal discussions between leaders of the CPM's youth wing DYFI and representatives of PSC rank holders continued late into the night on Wednesday but the talks failed to resolve the deadlock.     

