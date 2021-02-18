Plea bargaining to reduce case backlog in courts

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The social defence policy also envisions to streamline plea bargaining and compounding of cases so as to reduce the number of pending cases in courts. Plea bargaining is giving the right to law officer to settle pending cases which come in the category of non-heinous offences with the permission of both the complainant and the defendant after negotiation.

“As many as 13.27 lakh criminal cases are pending in the courts in Kerala. Though the CrPC has been amended to make use of plea bargaining, it has not reached the common public. The social defence system needs to be strengthened for spreading awareness,” says the policy document. A majority of such cases are likely to be considered under the Probation Act also to let prisoners free under ‘good behaviour’. Hence, the coordination of judicial, home, law and probation systems is mooted.

The awareness programme should be started within six months. The probation staff in the Social Justice Department will provide counselling to the stakeholders in each case. Reacting to this, Nisar Ahamed, member secretary, Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA). said plea bargaining is possible in cases where the verdict is limited to paying a fine and fine or imprisonment. “It is not practical in cases where mandatory imprisonment was pronounced,” he said.