Regularisation of temp staff on hold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Opposition rallying firmly behind agitating job aspirants, the state cabinet on Wednesday has put on hold the ongoing large-scale regularisation of temporary employees who have completed at least 10 years of service.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the government was putting on hold the regularisation of temporary staff to prevent the Opposition from misleading the people and tarnishing the image of the government. While continuing to justify the regularisation on humanitarian grounds, Pinarayi also promised that the remaining temporary staff would also be regularised if the LDF is voted back to power.

No appointment from cancelled lists: CM

The chief minster did not answer a query on the exact number of temporary staff regularised by his government. Pinarayi also chose to ignore demands that the government should hold talks with the protesters. Pinaryi also clarified that no appointment could be made from cancelled rank lists. This has dashed the hopes of job aspirants who figured in the PSC Civll Police Officer rank list that was cancelled after rampant malpractices were detected.