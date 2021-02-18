Rs 4 lakh insurance cover for LIFE houses; portal to report graft

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an eye on elections, the state government has announced a slew of populist measures to win the hearts of people from various walks of life. Houses built under the LIFE Mission project would be given an insurance coverage of Rs 4 lakh in association with United Insurance Company.

The state government would pay the insurance premium of 2,50,547 houses, which would amount to Rs 8.74 crore, for three years and the beneficiary will have to pay the premium after that. The state government also decided to take a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from Hudco to construct houses in the third phase and the additional list prepared under LIFE Mission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the launch of an exclusive website titled ‘Jana Jagratha’ with an aim of creating a corruption-free Kerala. The public can upload complaints regarding corruption in various spheres on the website with evidence and the government would take action. The website will have provisions to differentiate both genuine and bogus complaints.

Hence, there is no need for the government officials to be wary sof certain people misusing the website, he said. Seven of the 740 people who had sent in their suggestions recommended Jana Jagratha as the name, said Pinarayi. The government would give up the quarterly vehicle tax of the stage and contract carriages in the first quarter of 2021 in the backdrop of Covid.

major decisions

Ordinance to be brought in to amend the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016 by incorporating natural disaster-related risks.

Tenure of the Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission to be extended by six months from

March 28.

Wayside rest centres for women. In the first phase, 1,053 toilets would be set up of which the tender for 721 has been given and construction of 502 has begun.

Attappadi in Palakkad will become taluk

Provision to pay the pending vehicles taxes in instalments