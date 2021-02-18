Three bravehearts from Kerala selected for national awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three children from the state have been selected for the national bravery awards instituted by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW). Ummer Mukthar of Malappuram who won the special award will get a medal and a cash prize of Rs 75,000, while Jayakrishnan Babu of Wayanad and Muhammed Hamras K of Malappuram who won the general awards will each get a medal and a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The ICCW will also bear the education expenses of the children, including the cost of their school, degree, post graduate and professional courses, said a statement issued by the State Council for Child Welfare.

Ummer Mukthar, who is a Class VI student, won the award for rescuing two children from drowning in a canal at Vengara, Malappuram. The victims were his paternal uncle’s sons Adil and Sesin Ahammed. A student of Al Ihsan English School, Vengara, Ummer is the son of Anchukandan Abbas and Sameera of Anchukandan House, Vengara. Jayakrishnan Babu of Wayanad rescued two children from drowning in a quarry pond. A Class 9 student of St Joseph’s HS, Kallodi, Jayakrishnan is the son of Babu, a daily wager, and Sarada, a coffee worker, of Eranakolli in Pathirachal.

Muhammed Hamras, a Plus-I student, has been honoured for rescuing a farmer from drowning in a pond. The farmer, also named Muhammed, slipped into the deep pond while drawing water for his crops.

Hamras is the son of Hamsa and Haseena of Aravankara Kulathil House, Valluvambram.