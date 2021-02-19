STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM wants Vijayaraghavan to watch his language

The party feels the visual media has been after its secretary in-charge hoping to cash in on such sudden remarks, a senior leader said.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Well aware that the media is looking out for any of slip up, the CPM wants its state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan to be cautious and keep away from making controversial comments.This after the LDF convener’s remark on minority communalism kicked up a new row on Thursday. Vijayaraghavan has explained before the party that he hasn’t made any such remarks, but sources say the party is not happy with unnecessary controversies, especially when elections are just around the corner.

The party feels the visual media has been after its secretary in-charge hoping to cash in on such sudden remarks, a senior leader said. “TV channels have been latching on to his remarks only to fan new controversies” he said.

Senior leaders admitted that Vijayaraghavan did make some comments which were taken out of context blown out of proportion. “The party has brought this matter to his attention. He says he hasn’t made any such remark,” said a senior CPM leader. 

