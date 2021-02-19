Kerala to see 5% annual rise in water charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water is set to be slightly more expensive in Kerala, with the state government issuing an order notifying the current water tariff as floor rates subject to a five per cent annual increase from the next financial year starting April 1. The order will be applicable for all categories of consumers.The move aims to meet certain conditions set by the Union Finance Ministry to make the state eligible for additional borrowing of two per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The Centre’s offer was subject to the implementation of four state-level reforms including the power sector and urban local body revenues. It is in pursuant of this direction that the state has now notified floor rate of user charges in respect of the provision of water supply, drainage and sewerage which reflect the current costs or past inflations.

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty told reporters the hike was technical and the state cabinet has not taken any decision in this regard. “This is a Central government decision. Any resolve on effecting the hike will be taken only after discussing it in the cabinet,” he said.

At present, the state is charging around Rs 4 for 1,000 litres of water, which will be raised to Rs 4. 20 paise if the hike comes into effect. Similarly, a person who consumes more than 50,000 litres will have to pay a sum of Rs 42 against the current Rs 40. Earlier, the Union ministry had sought a 20 per cent increase in water charges. However, the state has not accepted the proposal in the backdrop of the impending assembly elections.