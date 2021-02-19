STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More Covid curbs for people flying to UAE

Further, the time of sample collection (sample date and sample time) and the time of reporting (result date and result time) shall be accurately mentioned in the report.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: International passenger movement is going to be tougher as more and more restrictions are being enforced by various countries in view of the rising cases of infection with mutant strains of Covid-19. Stung by the inaccurate RT-PCR test reports submitted by inbound passengers, the UAE has asked the airlines operating from Kerala and other parts of the country to ask their passengers to submit the copy of the test report with the QR code of the original report. 

Further, the time of sample collection (sample date and sample time) and the time of reporting (result date and result time) shall be accurately mentioned in the report. In addition, the airlines operating from here are told to validate the report by scanning the QR code before the passengers are allowed on board. This is a part of the move to avoid discrepancies in the test report. 

A senior officer of Air India said, “The validation method followed by some of the airlines to authenticate the PCR reports presented by the passengers was not accurate. A good number of passengers who board the flights from here with RT-PCR negative certificate test positive in the UAE, causing a serious concern among the authorities there.

Many of the test reports presented by passengers were bogus following which the UAE government asked the airlines to authenticate the test reports of the international passengers before allowing them to board the aircraft. This is likely to affect the passenger movement to the UAE from Kerala,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAE COVID 19
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp