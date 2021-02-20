Chennithala alleges graft in Rs 5k crore fishing deal

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged massive corruption by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan in awarding deep-sea fishing rights in the Kerala waters to a US-based multinational company. He said a Rs 5000-crore deal was signed by the government with EMCC. “The deep-sea fishing deal would hand over Kerala’s rich marine resources to the foreign firm,” Chennithala told reporters in Kollam during his Aishwarya Kerala Yatra,

“The deal began with Mercykutty holding talks with EMCC representative in New York in 2018. The MoU was signed with the firm’s Indian subsidiary during Ascent 2020 - The Global Investors Meet in Kochi. Supplementary agreements were signed last week,” he added. Following her meeting in New York, the outline of the plan was prepared.

To implement this, the government also modified the fisheries policy and announced a new one in 2019. The change in policy after the project was planned is suspicious, he said.As per the deal, the state would purchase 400 mechanised deep-sea trawlers, for Rs 2 crore each. Five mother vessels will be bought for Rs 74 crore each and the firm will be allowed to fish using trawlers and modern nets.

Minister denies allegations

Terming Chennithala’s allegations ridiculous, Fisheries Minister J Mercyutty Amma said, “No firm has been granted such a licence. The fisheries department, which is the licensing authority, has not received the application from any MNC for deep sea trawling. On the agreement that Chennithala had made public, Mercykutty said she has no idea about any agreement regarding deep-sea trawling.

‘Controversy regrettable’

The unfortunate controversy being raised on the `2,950-crore work order awarded to Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) Ltd by EMCC India Ltd is regrettable, KSINC MD Prasanth Nair said in a statement. “KSINC is not a fishing company. We are interested only in furthering our business in the manufacturing and maritime side.

Clients can operate constructed ships/vessels based on the law, licence and regulations laid down by the state/central governments. The current discussions are premature and based on wrong understanding of our role. It is requested that unwanted controversy be kindly avoided by all concerned,” he said.