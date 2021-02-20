Govt mulls Corp for sports bodies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government is exploring the prospects of forming a corporation for the upkeep of sports organisations, their equipment and other assets, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said on Friday. He was speaking during an interaction with sportspersons to know their suggestions for the government’s ‘Nava Keralam’ programme. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the programme virtually.

Jayarajan said the government was taking several steps for increasing sports infrastructure. “Sports personnel will be given good coaching. Steps will be taken for starting yoga training in schools. Activities of the sports council will be expanded to corporation, municipality and panchayat levels,” he said.Forty-three multipurpose stadiums and 33 swimming pools are being set up in Kerala by this government. At least one synthetic track stadium will be set up in all districts. Jayarajan also inaugurated the works of the Kayika Bhavan at Vanross Junction.