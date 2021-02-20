Man beats up parents for refusing money for liquor

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 50-year-old man from Pattathanam here was on Friday arrested on the charge of beating up his parents for refusing to give money to purchase liquor. Kollam East police took action against Johnson after a video of the incident went viral on social media. He was later released from custody.

Johnson, employed abroad, had returned home in Covid’s wake and he subsisted on the meagre pension of his parents. He often used to rough up his parents under the influence of liquor and fed up with this, one of the neighbours shot a video of the incident and posted it on social media. Following this, police reached the spot and registered the case on the basis of the statement given by the neighbour.

While the father stays with Johnson, his wife and children, Johnson’s mother currently resides with her daughter in Thiruvananthapuram. “Johnson is an alcoholic and makes a nuisance of himself at home. The elderly father has not given any statement against his son. Also, we haven’t heard from Johnson’s mother. But a case has been registered against him based on the complaint of their neighbour,” officers said.

Yuva Morcha demands action

Yuva Morcha district president Vishnu Pattathanam demanded that follow-up action should be taken in the incident. “The video of the brutal beating of the elderly parents shocks human conscience. It should be ensured that the parents do not have to spend even a moment more in the company of the accused,” he said.

According to him, the police should register a suo motu case under non-bailable Sections failing which Yuva Morcha will approach the State Human Rights Commission.