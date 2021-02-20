Moral policing forces woman to end life: Cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moral policing has once again reared its ugly head in the state leading to the suicide of a 38-year-old woman. Akshara, a resident of Chavadi near Kunnathukaal, immolated herself after slicing her wrist on Thursday night after a group of youngsters shamed her alleging that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with her husband’s friend, police said.

The mother of two was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital where she breathed her last on Friday evening. Akshara was verbally abused by a group of four men after waylaying her husband’s friend who had visited her house. The man was obstructed by the youngsters – all of them were either Akshara’s relatives or neighbours – and questioned his intention for visiting her. The youths alleged that the man’s visit was suspicious and raised questions on the woman’s character. This, the police said, could have prompted the woman to take the extreme step.