One-act play artist Babil Perunna no more, 42-year-long career ends

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: One-act play artist Babil Perunna, aka Varghese Ulahannan, died at Changanassery on Thursday night. He was 56. Babil had been ailing for a couple of months due to serious health issues including acute diabetes. He felt uneasiness late in the night and died while being taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Babil, who had won Gurupooja award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, was known for his one-act plays, which raised voice against various issues, including social evils, corruption and social issues like petroleum price hike till recent time.

Babil staged plays on the streets and other venues across the state in his 42-year-long life as an artist. He staged more than 10,000 plays with subjects including awareness against diseases like Covid-19, AIDS, to raise protest against issues like drinking water crisis, waste menace, price hike of petroleum products and so on. Babil is the son of freedom fighter Ulahannan of Kanjrathumoottil house, Changanasssery in Kottayam. July is his wife.