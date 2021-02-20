STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parlour shooting: Crime Branch records arrest of Ravi Pujari

The Crime Branch (CB) has arrested alleged gangster Ravi Pujari in the Kochi beauty parlour shooting case.

Sketch of Ravi Pujari

Sketch of Ravi Pujari.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) has arrested alleged gangster Ravi Pujari in the Kochi beauty parlour shooting case. The arrest was recorded at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where he is currently lodged. The case pertains to the 2018 incident in which Pujari allegedly contracted two shooters to open fire outside a parlour, owned by actress Leena Maria Paul, in Panampilly Nagar here.

According to the police, Pujari masterminded the incident to intimidate Leena and fleece money from her. The police had arrested two local youngsters, who allegedly committed the crime as per Pujari’s directions, and recovered a .32 automatic pistol and rounds from them.The Bengaluru Sessions Court recently permitted the Crime Branch team to arrest Pujari and interrogate him.

